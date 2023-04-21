Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 2,155 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.58. 423,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,683. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

