Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 8,470 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. 2,198,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,820,981. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

