ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Short Interest Update

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,490,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 10,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,665,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADMA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.52. 502,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,412. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

