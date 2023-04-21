Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Update

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Africa Energy Price Performance
Shares of HPMCF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. Africa Energy has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.29.
Africa Energy Company Profile
