Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Update

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Africa Energy Price Performance

Shares of HPMCF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. Africa Energy has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.29.

Get Africa Energy alerts:

Africa Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Africa Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. It also operates a portfolio of exploration and production assets in Namibia and South Africa. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.