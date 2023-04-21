Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$91.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$62.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.9 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$76.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.72. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$48.88 and a 52 week high of C$80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1595896 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 8,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

