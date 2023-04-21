Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Trading Down 30.3%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was down 30.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 8,345,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 2,887,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Agrify Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agrify

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 57.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 808.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

