AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Shares Up 1.9%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 353 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 345.50 ($4.28). 56,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 44,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339 ($4.20).

AIB Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,570.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 336.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 303.88.

AIB Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. AIB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,272.73%.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

