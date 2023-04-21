AJ Advisors LLC Invests $301,000 in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL)

AJ Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF comprises about 0.2% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF alerts:

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PFRL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.71. 198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Profile

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.