AJ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 107,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,000. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF comprises about 4.0% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AJ Advisors LLC owned 1.61% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,106. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

