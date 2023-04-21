AJ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $107.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,415. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

