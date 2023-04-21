Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 104,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.84. The stock had a trading volume of 33,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,688. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Alamo Group has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $186.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.48. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Alamo Group

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.