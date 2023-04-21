Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-7.50 EPS.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.41.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

