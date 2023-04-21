Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.74. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$7.50 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.41.

ALK opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $62,390,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,980,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after buying an additional 556,766 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,158,000 after buying an additional 524,442 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

