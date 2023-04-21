Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPHY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $232,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,308 shares. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26.

