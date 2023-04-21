Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $506.34. The stock had a trading volume of 553,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $224.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $591.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.76 and a 200 day moving average of $490.05.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.