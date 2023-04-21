Albion Financial Group UT Has $12.96 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after purchasing an additional 402,626 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.76. 2,468,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,133,086. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17. The company has a market cap of $255.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

