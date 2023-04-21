Albion Financial Group UT Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.77. 1,989,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.02. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,330 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.