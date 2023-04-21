Albion Financial Group UT Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Target were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.31 and a 200-day moving average of $160.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $247.20.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.