Albion Financial Group UT Raises Holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 1.16% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $595,000.

Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. 992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,472. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08.

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

