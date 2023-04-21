Albion Financial Group UT Raises Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,486 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. 1,440,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,473,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $13.43.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

