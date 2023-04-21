Albion Financial Group UT Reduces Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.44. The company had a trading volume of 195,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

