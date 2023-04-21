Albion Financial Group UT Sells 225 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after buying an additional 281,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,485,000 after buying an additional 196,032 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,904,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after buying an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $98.82. The company had a trading volume of 378,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,576. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

