Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Alcoa Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AA opened at $40.23 on Friday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 3,944,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,592,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,835,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,480,000 after buying an additional 989,119 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

