Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alignment Healthcare traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 238892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $662,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,018,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,745,137.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,018,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,137.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $89,658.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,091,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,961.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,355 shares of company stock worth $751,758 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $958.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.