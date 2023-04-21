ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ALK-Abelló A/S Price Performance

OTC AKBLF opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. ALK-Abelló A/S has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

ALK-Abelló A/S Company Profile

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including house dust mite, grass, tree, ragweed, and Japanese cedar.

