ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ALK-Abelló A/S Price Performance
OTC AKBLF opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. ALK-Abelló A/S has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.00.
ALK-Abelló A/S Company Profile
