Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,200 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 833,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 289,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $317,028.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,831. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alkami Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after acquiring an additional 697,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,506,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after acquiring an additional 172,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after buying an additional 473,926 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,297,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,096,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 646,985 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. 43,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

