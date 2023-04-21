Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 0.5% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. 547,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,174. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

