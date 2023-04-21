Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 161,536 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 886.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,536 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 8.9% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 367,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 105,901 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield University raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield University now owns 550,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. 3,200,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,463,210. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.