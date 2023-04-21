Allen Capital Group LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,046. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.24. The firm has a market cap of $280.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $219.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

