Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.