Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Announces Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Ally Financial by 618.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.66.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

