Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.66.

ALLY stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,013,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182,060. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 24,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 466,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 277,205 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $2,146,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

