Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,074,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 242,376 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $2,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,316 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.83 million, a PE ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 115.01%.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $497,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,112,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,570.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $895,980 in the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

