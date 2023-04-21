Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $351,650.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $992,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $865,500.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $70.41 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -121.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $160.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 12.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.