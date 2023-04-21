Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

AIMC stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 140.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

