Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.38

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81.
AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.
