Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.38

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Amada Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81.

Amada Company Profile

Amada ( OTCMKTS:AMDLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $634.57 million during the quarter.

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

