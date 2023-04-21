Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.53.
Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5 %
Amazon.com stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,586.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Amazon.com
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
