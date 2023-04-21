Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.53.

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,586.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

