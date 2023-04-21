Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Update

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,100 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 449,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of AMTB traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 110,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,883. The firm has a market cap of $618.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.98. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 178,928 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 523,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

