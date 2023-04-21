American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Stock Position Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned 0.08% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $20,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 898.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,594 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,329 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

TAXF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,075. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

