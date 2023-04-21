American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.53 and last traded at $35.49. Approximately 3,284 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Quality Preferred ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after buying an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter.

About American Century Quality Preferred ETF

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

