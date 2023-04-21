American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.98 and last traded at $64.13. Approximately 17,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 36,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $316,000.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

