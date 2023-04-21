American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues Earnings Results

American Express (NYSE:AXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. American Express updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS.

American Express Stock Down 1.0 %

AXP stock opened at $163.28 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $192.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

