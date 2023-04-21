American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $167.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.39.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $163.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $192.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in American Express by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

