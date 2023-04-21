American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
AMS stock remained flat at $2.84 during midday trading on Friday. 560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,286. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $17.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.