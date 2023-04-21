American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS stock remained flat at $2.84 during midday trading on Friday. 560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,286. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $17.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Shared Hospital Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.