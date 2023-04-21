Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 7,410,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMRX remained flat at $1.63 during trading hours on Friday. 1,085,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,431. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $494.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,091 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.