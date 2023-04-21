Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 7,410,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 473,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.90, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $609.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,477 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Further Reading

