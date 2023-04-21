ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.18

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.18 and traded as low as $4.18. ANA shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 3,128 shares changing hands.

ANA Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

About ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.