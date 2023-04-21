Analysts Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.73.

CG stock opened at C$9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$12.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -68.29%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

