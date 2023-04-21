Analysts Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Target Price at $13.55

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACVA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $11.77 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $97.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 82,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $999,595.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 354,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 82,748 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $999,595.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 354,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,323,540 shares of company stock worth $28,381,695. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth approximately $6,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth $120,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 455.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 597,188 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 12.1% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

