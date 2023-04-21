Analysts Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $16.43

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.01. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,470,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 286.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 68,818 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,573,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

